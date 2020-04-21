Redskins Are ‘Listening’ To Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade Offers

The Washington Redskins have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The NFC East franchise is expected to hold onto the pick and select Chase Young.

A blockbuster trade is possible, though. Washington could decide to trade out of the No. 2 slot, perhaps to a team interested in taking one of the quarterbacks.

Trade speculation is growing on Tuesday morning following the latest report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

“The Redskins have begun to receive calls from teams interested in trading up to the No. 2 overall selection, sources say. They aren’t intent on moving out of the pick many believe will be OSU DE Chase Young, but they are listening,” he reports.

Early fireworks? The #Redskins have begun to receive calls from teams interested in trading up to the No. 2 overall selection, sources say. They aren’t intent on moving out of the pick many believe will be #OSU DE Chase Young, but they are listening. Teams are laying groundwork. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Both Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa are potential picks at No. 2 overall if someone decides to trade into that spot with Washington.

The Redskins have appeared intent on selecting Young, but perhaps they’ll get too good of a trade offer to pass up.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night. It’ll air on ESPN and the NFL Network.