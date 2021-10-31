NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.

Cincinnati was on the receiving end of a truly terrible call late in the game, though.

Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton was called for unnecessary roughness for his hit on a Jets running back.

This was called "unnecessary roughness" on Bengals CB Mike Hilton. One of the worst calls you'll see… #Bengals pic.twitter.com/hN99XpOZNK — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) October 31, 2021

Some are calling for the referee who called the penalty to face a punishment from the league.

“Roughing call on Mike Hilton should get that official suspended,” Nick Kostos tweeted. “You should not be able to make a game and potentially season-altering call like that with no repercussions. That is just a pathetic call.”

The Bengals didn’t lose on Sunday because of that call, but it certainly did not help.

Cincinnati fell to 5-3 on the season with the surprising loss, while New York improved to 2-5 on the year with the upset win.

It’ll be interesting to see if the NFL addresses the controversial penalty this week.