NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

photo of an nfl refereeDENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.

Cincinnati was on the receiving end of a truly terrible call late in the game, though.

Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton was called for unnecessary roughness for his hit on a Jets running back.

Some are calling for the referee who called the penalty to face a punishment from the league.

“Roughing call on Mike Hilton should get that official suspended,” Nick Kostos tweeted. “You should not be able to make a game and potentially season-altering call like that with no repercussions. That is just a pathetic call.”

The Bengals didn’t lose on Sunday because of that call, but it certainly did not help.

Cincinnati fell to 5-3 on the season with the surprising loss, while New York improved to 2-5 on the year with the upset win.

It’ll be interesting to see if the NFL addresses the controversial penalty this week.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.