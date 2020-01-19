Video: Referee Gets Trucked During AFC Championship Game

An NFL referee was on the receiving end of one of the hardest hits of conference championship weekend. Thankfully, he appears to be OK.

The official on the end zone during a Kansas City punt got absolutely trucked by a Chiefs player, who unknowingly ran into him.

The official went down pretty hard, but was able to get up and brush it off.

“That’s a football player,” CBS analyst Tony Romo joked.

That has to hurt.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are about a minute away from securing their Super Bowl berth. Kansas City leads Tennessee, 35-24, late in the fourth quarter.

