Reggie Bush Says 5 NFL Head Coaches Should Be Fired Today

We’re almost three full weeks into the 2020 NFL regular season and we’ve yet to have a head coach firing. That could soon change, though.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase appears to be very much on the hot seat heading into the fourth week of the season.

“All the external noise you’ve heard from the media and fans about head coach Adam Gase has now gone internal. We heard players complain this week about the practice intensity and league sources say on the inside the executives of the Jets at the highest levels are looking at Gase as well as they play the Colts in Indianapolis today and a key game Thursday night against the Broncos who also are very injured. Watch out on the Jets and Adam Gase this coming week,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday.

Gase isn’t the only NFL head coach with fans calling for his firing, though.

Former NFL running back turned FOX college football analyst Reggie Bush believes five head coaches are deserving of a firing. He named them on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Coaches that should be fired today: Adam Gase , Dan Quinn, Joe Judge, and Bill O’Brien 🗑🗑🗑🗑 for trading away @DeAndreHopkins and thinking it was going to make his team better. — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 27, 2020

Forgot to add Matt Patricia — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 27, 2020

Of those five coaches, Gase and Quinn are probably most-likely to be fired this season. It’s possible one (or both) will be let go before October is over.