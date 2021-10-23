Reggie Bush Doesn’t Think Alabama Is The Second Best Team In The Country

With parity in college football at its highest level in 2021, arguments could be made for several teams as the second best squad in the nation.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have clearly separated themselves as the most dominant team in the country, but that second spot is wide open for the taking.

As of right now, the Cincinnati Bearcats sit at No. 2 in the AP poll with a flawless 6-0 record, but plenty of people — including Big Noon Kickoff host Brady Quinn — believe the defending national-champion Crimson Tide are the second best team in the country.

Quinn’s co-host Reggie Bush disputed this claim, instead dubbing the Ohio State Buckeyes as No. 2.

“I say it’s Ohio State. That one loss to me, Oregon, the No. 10 team in the nation, is just better than losing to an unranked team,” the former collegiate superstar said. “And every game since then has been a blowout.

“This team is getting better.”

Who is the 2nd best team in the country? The #BigNoonKickoff crew makes their picks ⬇️ (Sponsored by @allstate #AllstateGoodHands) pic.twitter.com/rrK1lpq4eJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 23, 2021

Both Alabama and Ohio State have one loss on the year so far.

The Buckeyes fell 35-28 in the second week of the season to a solid Oregon squad. Since then, Ryan Day’s program has beatdown opponents in convincing fashion — but the team’s midseason strength of schedule has certainly been called into question (Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers, Maryland).

The Crimson Tide on the other hand have taken down three top-15 teams this season, but an uncharacteristic loss to an unranked Texas A&M team has marred their resume. Bouncing back after the loss though, Nick Saban’s squad routed the Mississippi State Bulldogs 49-9 this past weekend to get back on track.

Both of these programs have significant matchups this evening — Alabama against SEC rival Tennessee and Ohio State against Big Ten opponent Indiana.