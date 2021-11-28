Reggie Bush Has 4-Word Reaction To Lincoln Riley News

USC’s football program might be on the path back to greatness.

In the 2000s under Pete Carroll, USC was arguably the best program in college football, winning national championships with Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush.

It’s been up and down since (mostly down), but the Trojans made a huge move on Sunday, hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma.

Former USC Trojans star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the move. The Heisman Trophy-winning running back had a four-word reaction to the news.

“The future is bright,” Bush tweeted.

The future is bright @USC_FB ✌🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 28, 2021

It’s been a while since USC was in legitimate College Football Playoff/national championship contention, but that could change quickly under Riley.

Riley recruited Southern California extremely well during his time at Oklahoma. If he can lock down California as USC’s head coach, watch out.