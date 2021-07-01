Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Reggie Bush Today

The NCAA is finally doing what’s right and allowing student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

On Wednesday, the NCAA cleared the way for student-athletes across the country to pursue endorsements and brand deals as part of new Name, Image and Likeness legislation passed by individual states.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

This is a long time coming, of course.

One older athlete who could’ve benefited from this in a major way is Reggie Bush. The former USC Trojans star was one of the biggest names in sports during his time at USC.

Unfortunately, Bush was forced to give back his Heisman Trophy because of benefits given to his family members while he was in school. If the current Name, Image and Likeness legislation had been enacted back then, that wouldn’t have happened.

Fans across the country are calling for the Heisman Trophy Trust to give Bush his trophy back.

Give Reggie Bush his Heisman trophy — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 1, 2021

Hey NCAA: since you have now admitted that college athletes are professional, how about righting past wrongs and reinstating the records of Reggie Bush, the Fab Five, and countless others you mistreated over the phony concept of amateurism? It was unfair then, and clearly so now. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 1, 2021

So can we reinstate Reggie Bush and USC’s vacated wins now? https://t.co/zGSKnY9Xpz — CEO of Omega Protection Squad.⚜️🦋♠️ (Ꮵ ᏣᎳᎩ) 🇵🇸 (@Tchalla_Fett) June 30, 2021

The NCAA needs to give Reggie Bush his Heisman back. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) June 28, 2021

When is Reggie Bush getting his Heisman back?!?! — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) July 1, 2021

Do the right thing and give Reggie Bush his Heisman Trophy back.