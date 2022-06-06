Reggie Bush On Hall Of Fame Ballot: College Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former USC running back Reggie Bush attends the USC game against Utah as a guest on the pregame show on Fox Sports at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

One of the best college running backs of all-time is on the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot.

Former USC running back Reggie Bush has made the ballot, along with a lot of other great former college players such as Eric Weddle, Luke Kuechly, LaMichael James, and Tim Tebow.

Bush played for the Trojans from 2003-2005 and was outstanding during those three seasons. His best season came in 2005 when he racked up 1,740 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns off 200 carries.

He also had 478 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns off 37 receptions.

For Bush's career, he had 3,169 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns off 433 carries. He also had 1,301 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns off 95 receptions.

College fans are pretty excited that he's on the ballot.

We'll have to see if Bush gets into the HOF for next year.