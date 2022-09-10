Reggie Bush Reacts To Controversial Call During Alabama-Texas Game

Saturday's thrilling matchup between Texas and Alabama featured a terrible roughing the passer call.

The call was so bad that many fans and analyst said it was one of the worst penalties they've ever seen. Former college football superstar Reggie Bush was one of those analysts.

"Maybe the worst call I’ve ever seen," Bush wrote on Twitter.

The Longhorns' defense had the Crimson Tide pinned against their own endzone during the third quarter. The pass rush did an excellent job getting to Bryce Young, taking him down for what looked to be a clear safety.

The go-ahead defensive score was negated by a horrible roughing the passer call. The call was later rescinded and replaced with targeting.

Texas nearly pulled off a massive upset over the No. 1 team in the country, but ultimately fell to the Crimson Tide 20-19 on a game-winning field goal.