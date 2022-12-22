Reggie Jackson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Star

TAMPA FL- MARCH 2: Former New York Yankees HOF Reggie Jackson waves to the crowd prior to the start of the Spring Training Game against the Detroit Tigers on March 2, 2016 during the Spring Training Game at George Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The sports world is mourning the loss of beloved Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris.

Harris passed away on Wednesday night - just days before he was set to have his number retired by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was 72 years old.

Over the past two days, many in the sporting world have paid tribute to the legendary running back. Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is the latest to remember his longtime friend.

"One of my all time favorite people, and one of my best and favorite friends. I truly loved him and admired him as well. One of our Greatest Football players, a true Steeler with the character and personality to match. I’ll be in Pittsburgh this weekend for you. Forever Reggie," Jackson said in a message on Twitter.

Harris will have his number retired on Saturday night during the Steelers' game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It's part of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception - which helped launch the Steelers dynasty in the 1970's.

Rest in peace, Franco.