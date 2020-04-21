Reggie Miller Has A Blunt Message For Michael Jordan

Outside of maybe Isiah Thomas, there probably wasn’t an NBA player Michael Jordan disliked more than Reggie Miller.

Jordan’s Chicago Bulls had some great moments against Miller’s Indiana Pacers at the end of their run in the 1990s. The former Bulls star has said Miller was probably the player he disliked playing the most.

Miller appeared on The Dan Patrick Show to discuss the debut of The Last Dance, ESPN’s 10-part documentary on Jordan’s final season. Miller, who was interviewed for the documentary, said he really didn’t want to be a part of it.

“I tried to fight it,” Miller told Patrick. “I didn’t want to do it.”

Miller was then asked by Patrick what he would do if he saw Jordan today.

“I might punch him,” Miller, possibly joking, said after a long pause.

“Are you being serious?” Patrick asked.

“Man, there was a lot of stuff being thrown back and forth,” Miller replied.

Miller made it clear that he has love and respect for Jordan, but there’s clearly still somewhat of a rivalry there. It will be covered at length toward the end of The Last Dance on ESPN.

Part 3 and Part 4 of the documentary are set to air on Sunday night beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.