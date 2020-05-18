Reggie Miller’s Nickname For Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

Reggie Miller was one of the final NBA stars Michael Jordan went through to get a championship. The Chicago Bulls faced the Indiana Pacers in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is airing its final two episodes on Sunday evening. Miller and the Pacers are the main topic of discussion early in Episode 9.

Miller revealed what he calls Jordan after one memorable on-court moment. “Black Jesus,” is how Miller refers to Jordan.

Reggie learned about "Black Jesus" the hard way … and never made that mistake again 😅 pic.twitter.com/jANaXA24Tz — ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2020

Miller admitted before Episode 9 of The Last Dance that he believed he was going to “retire” Jordan in the 1998 Conference Finals.

“We all looked at the Bulls as the standard model of success. They were considered the best at that time. But we felt, and I feel to this day, we were the better team. The whole thing is, there was whispers that this was going to be Mike’s last year. So I think a perfect storm was brewing. In my mind, I was thinking … ‘this is it. You’re going to retire Michael Jordan,’” Miller told The Last Dance.

The Pacers nearly pulled it off, but the Bulls won the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games, advancing to the NBA Finals, where they beat the Jazz.

The Last Dance is currently airing its penultimate episode on ESPN. The final episode will air at 10 p.m. E.T.