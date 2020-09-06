Reggie Miller Predicts How Many He’d Average In Today’s NBA

Reggie Miller is one of the most-prolific shooters in the history of the NBA. The former Indiana Pacers star often showcased his special shooting ability during his nearly 20-year-long NBA career.

The former NBA shooting guard played in the league from 1987-2005. He was a five-time All-Star, a three-time third-team All-NBA player and a member of the 50-40-90 (field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free-throw percentage) club in 1994.

How would Miller fare in today’s NBA, though?

Miller’s shooting ability would certainly translate well to today’s NBA. The former Indiana Pacers great would probably thrive in the space-and-pace style of play that many teams utilize.

The former Pacers star had a bold prediction for how many points he could average in today’s NBA.

“If this was in the ’90s, and…you couldn’t contest my shots, you had to go on the side of me, I’d average 45 points,” he said on TNT.

Reggie Miller gave his thoughts on the officiating in today's NBA. pic.twitter.com/VAnrAQfS8e — ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2020

That’s a pretty big stretch, obviously.

Miller was a very good player, but no one in today’s NBA is coming close to averaging 45 points a game. It’s difficult to imagine Miller averaging more than 25-28 points per game in today’s NBA considering the kind of player he was.

Still, it’s good to think highly of yourself, and Miller surely does that.