Reggie Wayne Doing Great Job: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts hired former All-Pro wideout Reggie Wayne as the team's wide receivers coach.

The 14-year NFL veteran is off to a hot start in his coaching career.

Earlier in Colts training camp, head coach Frank Reich had this to say about Wayne's coaching performance:

“He’s done a phenomenal job with these guys. I mean Reggie, you talk about ‘it’ factor, Reggie has brought an ‘it’ factor to that room.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this high praise for Wayne.

"I remember Reggie Wayne starting out his career with the Colts and now he’s coaching our WR’s. This is the kind of thing that makes players like him special," one fan wrote.

"A Master at work," another said.

Wayne played his entire NFL career with the Colts, suiting up from 2001-2014. He currently ranks No. 2 in all-time Indianapolis receiving yards (14,345) and touchdowns (82), trailing only Marvin Harrison.

Wayne has some solid, up-and-coming talent to work with in his first year as an assistant. Michael Pittman Jr. is coming off a 1,000-yard season in Year 2 and rookie Alec Pierce is joining the squad as a second-round pick.

How do you think Wayne's wide receiver unit will perform in 2022?