Reggie Wayne Fans Not Happy With Colts' Coaching Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Reggie Wayne of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Colts said farewell to Frank Reich on Monday and brought in ESPN analyst and former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday to coach the team in the interim.

But many fans are wondering why the team overlooked former receiver and current assistant Reggie Wayne. The six-time Pro Bowler is in his first year as a receivers coach with the club after volunteering back in 2018.

Here's what fans in Indy had to say about the matter on social media:

"As a few folks have pointed out in the mentions, Reggie Wayne is on Indy's coaching staff. He's in the Colts ring of honor, and more qualified for this job than Jeff Saturday," tweeted Richard Johnson.

"Reggie Wayne played for 14 years, is also in the Colts ring of honor and is actually an assistant coach on the Colts right now. Why didn’t Jim Irsay just hire him?" another asked.

"Irsay is going to be asked why he didn’t go with Reggie Wayne and he’s going to point to Saturday’s high school coaching experience and he will be dead serious. Calling it now."

"I am shook by this," said Kalyn Kahler. "Colts have a ton of coaches on staff that are very qualified to be an interim head coach: Gus Bradley, John Fox, Kevin Mawae, Reggie Wayne, Scottie Montgomery. I keep thinking this season couldn't get weirder and then it does!"

Quite the series of events out of Indianapolis in recent weeks.