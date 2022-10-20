Relationship Expert Reveals Her Opinion On Tom Brady, Gisele

The relationship of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has been dominating the headlines in recent months.

According to multiple reports, the couple has been living in separate houses and both have allegedly hired divorce lawyers. In a recent interview, a relationship expert said she thinks Brady's focusing too much on his career, which makes Bundchen feel unloved.

“Inconsistency can also be confusing and unsettling in a relationship and it may be that Tom is unsure of how he feels and what he does want from life, which will make Gisele feel neglected and unloved,” relationship coach Jo Hemmings told The Sun.

Here's more of what the relationship expert said, via Page Six:

“The only way around this is proper communication, where feelings can be talked about openly and candidly,” she explained. “If one or both partners have spent much of their adult lives putting their careers first, it can come as a bit of a wake-up call when they find that they need, or even want, to find the time to include family life in that embedded pattern.”

It doesn't take a relationship expert to understand that Brady has spent an incredible amount of time on his NFL career. That, of course, comes at the expense of spending time at home with his family.

The only question that remains is whether or not they'll be able to mend their relationship moving forward.