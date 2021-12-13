The Spun

Remains Found In Search For Ex-NFL Player’s Missing Girlfriend

Remains have reportedly been found in the hunt for the missing girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware, according to authorities.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, of Spring, Texas, has been missing since April. She was reportedly last seen at a house party in Texas.

The young woman is the ex-girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, who played for San Francisco and Washington in 2003 and ’04.

FOX 26 reports that human remains have been found in the search.

Ware, a former NFL tight end, was reportedly arrested in June after failing to appear for supervision earlier in the year.

The ex-NFL tight end was reportedly driving more than 100 MPH and allegedly had weapons and drugs, according to reports.

Pomaski and Ware had reportedly been dating for more than a year, according to the woman’s father, per FOX 26.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to reach out to Harris County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers.

