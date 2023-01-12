Reminder: The NFL Has New Overtime Rules This Postseason
The NFL is heading into the playoffs with some new postseason overtime rules.
Under these new rules, the game will not end after a touchdown on the opening possession of OT. The opposing team will now get a chance to answer with a touchdown of their own.
Obviously, both teams will have the option to kick an extra point of go for a 2-pt conversion after their respective scores. If the score is still tied after these opening touchdowns, the game then turns into sudden-death overtime.
These new overtime rules were sparked by last year's postseason thriller between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen traded touchdowns all day — but when it came to overtime, only Mahomes got his chance to score.
There's now only one scenario in which both teams don't get a possession. A safety on the first possession of OT will end the game in favor of the defensive team.
Unlike the regular-season 10-minute overtime, playoff overtime will feature 15-minute periods until a winner is decided.