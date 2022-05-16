Report: 1 Baker Mayfield Trade Destination 'Not Dead' Yet

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns is sacked during the first quarter in the game against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Baker Mayfield to Carolina storyline may still have some legs.

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers' pursuit of Mayfield is "not dead yet" as they look for an upgrade over Sam Darnold.

"They would like somebody else; that's why the Baker Mayfield situation, Jimmy Garoppolo might not be completely dead at this point," Fowler said.

Mayfield requested a trade during the Browns' pursuit of Deshaun Watson and has yet to get his wish. The Browns are slowly playing this in order to get the best possible return.

They don't want to just give him away for pennies on the dollar.

Mayfield is coming off a tough 2021 season as his numbers weren't nearly as good as they were in 2020. Part of the reason was due to him playing through a severe shoulder surgery for most of the season.

He finished with 3,010 yards through the air, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

We'll have to see when this situation gets resolved.