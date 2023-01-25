Report: 1 Coaching Candidate 'Impressed' Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have had more time than any other team in the NFL to scout their potential head coaching candidates. But one popular candidate appears to have "impressed" them early.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are focusing on hiring an experienced head coach in the vein of Frank Reich or Steve Wilks. However, one candidate has really impressed them so far: Kellen Moore.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator has been one of the hottest names in coaching for several years now but has just missed out on getting a top job in each of the past couple of years. With the work he's done on the Cowboys offense though, it's clear that he's no one-hit wonder.

The Panthers have cast a pretty wide net with a lot of rising stars in the coaching ranks along with popular experienced coaches already getting interviews. Moore would be on the younger, less experienced side, but it appears he's no longshot for the job this time.

Kellen Moore joined the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff as QBs coach in 2018 after retiring the previous season. He was promptly promoted to offensive coordinator the following year and has served in the role since 2019.

Under Moore's watch, the Cowboys have had two of their highest scoring seasons in franchise history and have made the playoffs twice.

But Moore won't be able to bring that many of Dallas' star players with him to Carolina or anywhere else if he's hired. He'll have to prove that he can win with more average talents if he wants a successful career as a head coach.

Will Kellen Moore be the next Panthers head coach? If not him, then who?