Report: 1 Derek Carr Trade Destination Already Shot Down

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr now officially on the trading block, plenty of potential suitors are being identified. But one is being removed from the running early.

According to Colts insider Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Indianapolis Colts are not in the running for Carr. Indianapolis are currently searching for a new head coach but have traded mid-round draft picks for quarterbacks in each of the last two seasons.

In 2021, the Colts traded for Carson Wentz, reuniting him with Frank Reich after the two helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl in 2017. This past year they traded for longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

But it appears that the Colts will not be making it three years in a row. Not with Carr at least.

The Indianapolis Colts have seen themselves as being in win-now mode for several years now. To be fair, they've had three winning seasons and two playoff trips since 2018.

But after basically hitting the reset button on their coaching staff for the 2023 season, the Colts might decide to start trying to develop a young quarterback and start to do a soft rebuild.

We probably won't see them take any action on available quarterbacks at least until they decide on their next head coach.

If Derek Carr isn't going to the Colts, what other options make sense for him?