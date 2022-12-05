Report: 1 Family Member Not Happy With Deion Sanders

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It seems not everyone in the Sanders household agreed with Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado over the weekend.

According to Jeff Lightsly Jr., Sanders' son, Shilo, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, was reportedly "upset" that his father was bolting for the Power-5.

From the intel that I was able to gather while I was there, Shilo's upset ... Shilo has been invested in the city of Jackson and in the school. ... So when he got the news that his father was moving on to Colorado ... apparently him and Coach Prime, his own dad, kind of butted heads.

Sanders also posted a recent poll on his Instagram story asking fans and followers if he should stay at JSU or leave. But it seems his connection to the Tigers program may keep him there for the rest of his playing career.

At his introductory press conference Deion said his other son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, will be joining him in Boulder. But, "He's going to have to earn it, though."