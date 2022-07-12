Report: 1 Favorite Has Already Emerged For Matthew Berry

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 15: Matthew Berry, Senior Fantasy Analyst at ESPN attends 'Fantasy Sports: Changing The Fan Experience Daily' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 15, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW) Amy E. Price/Getty Images

One network is already the favorite to land former ESPN analyst Matthew Berry.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, NBC is the current favorite to land Berry after he left ESPN on Monday.

Berry had been with ESPN for 15 years before deciding to part ways with the company. During that time, he became the network's lead fantasy sports analyst.

Marchand writes that NBC could use Berry to try to boost Peacock, plus on television and the website.

With how many people play fantasy football each year, having Berry be a part of Sunday Night Football would likely be a slam dunk. It's usually the most-watched game of the day and plenty of people will tune in to hear his advice.

We'll have to see if NBC can officially land him in the coming days/weeks.