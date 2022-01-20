Report: 1 Name Is ‘Constantly Mentioned’ For Bears Job

The Chicago Bears are currently on the hunt for their next head coach following the firing of Matt Nagy last week.

While several big-time names have already been interviewed, one name is being “consistently” mentioned as a possible head coaching option.

That target is reportedly Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

According to @AlbertBreer, "the name that’s consistently come up with the Chicago Bears" for the head coaching job is Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) January 20, 2022

The Chicago organization has already conducted interviews with former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Colts DC Matt Eberflus and Bills OC Brian Daboll.

In addition to Frazier, the Bears are also scheduled to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles and Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich later this week.

Through his fifth season as defensive coordinator in Buffalo, Frazier led the Bills defense to a No. 1 ranking in both yards (272.8) and points allowed (17.0) per game. With 16 years of NFL coaching experience — including four seasons as a head coach in Minnesota — the 62-year-old vet is certainly well-prepared for a possible head coaching job.

Who do you think the Bears should hire as their next head coach?