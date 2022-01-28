Report: 1 NBA Team Has Ended Its Pursuit Of Ben Simmons

The 76ers now have one less team in the Ben Simmons sweepstakes as the trade deadline gets closer.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sacramento Kings have backed out of trade talks with the 76ers after being one of the most aggressive teams in terms of trading for him.

They’ll be turning elsewhere in trade talks.

ESPN Sources: The Sacramento Kings – one of the most aggressive teams in the market and once an eager suitor for Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons – have ended pursuit of a deal with the 76ers and turned elsewhere in trade talks. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2022

Wojnarowski then confirmed that the Kings believe that the asking price for Simmons is too steep at this time.

Inside of two weeks until the February 10 NBA trade deadline, the Kings believe the asking price for Simmons is too steep and that a pathway to reaching an agreement with the Sixers doesn’t exist, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2022

This isn’t surprising since it was reported in December that the 76ers wanted all-Star-caliber player and/or multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for Simmons.

Philadelphia has been trying to find a dance partner since the beginning of the season but so far, there have been no takers. Simmons still hasn’t reported to the team after he was late for training camp.

Right now, the 76ers are 29-19 without Simmons this season, which is good for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

With the deadline in less than two weeks, it’s likely both sides want a resolution sooner rather than later.