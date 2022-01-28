The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: 1 NBA Team Has Ended Its Pursuit Of Ben Simmons

76ers point guard Ben Simmons drives past Caris LeVert on his way to the basket.PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 15: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter of Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 15, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nets 145-123. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 76ers now have one less team in the Ben Simmons sweepstakes as the trade deadline gets closer.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sacramento Kings have backed out of trade talks with the 76ers after being one of the most aggressive teams in terms of trading for him.

They’ll be turning elsewhere in trade talks.

Wojnarowski then confirmed that the Kings believe that the asking price for Simmons is too steep at this time.

This isn’t surprising since it was reported in December that the 76ers wanted all-Star-caliber player and/or multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for Simmons.

Philadelphia has been trying to find a dance partner since the beginning of the season but so far, there have been no takers. Simmons still hasn’t reported to the team after he was late for training camp.

Right now, the 76ers are 29-19 without Simmons this season, which is good for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

With the deadline in less than two weeks, it’s likely both sides want a resolution sooner rather than later.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.