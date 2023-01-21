Report: 1 NFL Team 'Believes They'll Be A Player' In Tom Brady Sweepstakes

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tom Brady could be on his way to a new team for the 2023 NFL season.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders could be "a player" in the hunt for the all-time great quarterback.

"[The Raiders] expect to be one of a handful of teams in the mix," Fowler said on Saturday.

The Raiders are looking for their next starting quarterback after benching and cutting ties with longtime QB1 Derek Carr. It's no surprise that the Las Vegas franchise is looking to add a veteran star like Brady, especially considering the wealth of offensive weapons at their disposal.

Brady just finished his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fowler said he expects Brady to "take his time" as he mulls his NFL future this offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported that several players on the Buccaneers believe Brady won't be back in Tampa next season.