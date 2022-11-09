Report: 1 NFL Team Has "Leaned In" To Odell Beckham Jr. Talks

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Cowboys have continued their public flirtation with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and according to NFL media's Ian Rapoport, Dallas is "leaning in" to the surrounding OBJ talk "big time."

Appearing on "Good Morning Football," RapSheet had this to say on the situation down in Big D:

Mike McCarthy was asked earlier in the week and he said simply, 'I've always been a big fan of Beckham.' [Jerry Jones] was asked on local radio about the OBJ rumors ... and he said that he has 'all the appreciation in the world in Odell. What he's been as a competitor...' And then he said, 'You know that Cowboys star would look pretty good on his helmet.' That is a lot and that is the Cowboys leaning into this big time. Certainly some mutual interest, I would say, between the Dallas Cowboys and [Odell.]

OBJ is expected to be medically cleared to return by the end of this week. Where he returns to is another question. But fans in Cowboys Nation are certainly hoping the three-time Pro Bowler finds a new home in Dallas, Texas.