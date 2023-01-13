Report: 1 NFL Team Still Interested In Jerod Mayo Despite Patriots Announcement

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 16: Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

On Thursday, the New England Patriots announced that they've begun contract extension discussions with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo in order to keep him with the organization longterm.

Despite that announcement, at least one NFL team is keen on poaching the 36-year-old coach.

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly working on getting an interview with Mayo for their vacant head coaching job.

"The Panthers have been working on getting Jerod Mayo in to interview for their HC job early next week. That interview hasn’t been called off yet. There’s still mutual interest in making that happen," NFL insider Albert Breer reports.

Mayo played eight seasons under Belichick from 2008-15. The former All-Pro linebacker joined the Patriots' staff as insider linebackers coach in 2019.

The Panthers fired former head coach Matt Rhule early in the 2022 season. Interim head coach Steve Wilks, another candidate for the full-time job, helped the team notch a 6-6 record to close out the year.

The Cleveland Browns have also reportedly requested to interview Mayo for their defensive coordinator position.