Report: 1 NFL Team Would Trade “Almost Anyone” For Star QB

Several NFL franchises are on the hunt for an improved quarterback situation this offseason, including the newly-named Washington Commanders.

According to recent reports, the Commanders are willing to give up “almost anyone” to make this happen. This distinction reportedly includes superstar defender Chase Young.

If the Washington franchise does orchestrate a trade involving the former defensive rookie of the year, they would expect an “Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson level” talent in return.

“I think almost anyone on the roster is available if the result is Washington improving at quarterback. In Young’s case, that would mean the Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson level,” Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

With a solid defensive unit and some excellent weapons on the offensive side of the ball, the Commanders are one star signal caller away from being a perennial postseason contender. Led by former reserve QB Taylor Heinicke through the 2021 season, Washington finished the year with a 7-10 record.

Following a rookie season that saw him earn Pro Bowl honors in 2020, Young’s 2021 campaign was cut short by an ACL tear in mid-November. Even so, the 22-year-old defensive end is still an extremely attractive trade option for teams looking to bolster their pass-rush unit.

Do you think Washington should trade its superstar defender?