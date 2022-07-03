Report: 1 Potential Kyrie Irving Trade Suitor Is Out

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

At least one team is pulling out of the Kyrie Irving business.

According to SB Nation, the Philadelphia 76ers are not pursuing a trade for the Brooklyn Nets star point guard. In addition, Eric Gordon is also reportedly off the table for the Sixers.

Per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, there were discussions about bringing the seven-time All-Star to Philly. However, the team never actually engaged in talks with the Sean Marks and Brooklyn.

The most likely landing spot for Irving right now looks like the Los Angeles Lakers where he'll be reunited with LeBron James.

Kyrie is reportedly doing everything in his power to facilitate a trade to LA, and the deal would be centered around he and Russell Westbrook.

As for the Sixers, Philly won't have too much room to spend during this free agency period after signing James Harden to a new deal and bringing in former Rockets P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.