Report: 1 Team Might Be 'Desperate Enough' For Drew Brees

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Drew Brees gave just the slightest hint that he might be ready to return to the NFL and it created a mad scramble to figure out where he might go next. But one team seems like an obvious choice to try and make a run at him.

In his Football Morning in America column, NFL columnist Peter King suggested that the Carolina Panthers "could be just desperate enough" to try and acquire Brees. He also noted that the Seattle Seahawks might be a good fit for him too.

But King conceded that people are getting ahead of themselves by even thinking where he might go. He is not convinced that most teams will want to pay him big bucks to play.

Via NBCSports.com:

“Even if they [Saints] wanted Brees to return, and I have no indication they would, would they want to mortgage the future again to get him back?”

“As for other teams, the Seahawks might fit despite their talking-up of Drew Lock, and the Panthers could be just desperate enough to make a run at Brees. But we’re getting way ahead of ourselves. Would any team want a 43-year-old Brees, who’d have to rehab after left shoulder surgery? And was Brees just throwing out a misdirection play with his tweets?”

It's an open secret that the Carolina Panthers are unsatisfied with their quarterback situation right now. Sam Darnold might have the loosest grip on a starting job of any quarterback in the league despite his competition consisting entirely of rookies and P.J. Walker.

But you have to imagine that even they aren't desperate to invest even more big bucks into the quarterback position by taking an expensive flyer on Drew Brees - should he actually be interested in returning to the NFL.

The NFL can be an unpredictable place though.

Would the Carolina Panthers be a good fit for Drew Brees?