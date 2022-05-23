Report: 1 Thing Could Be Holding Up Rob Gronkowski's Return

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tom Brady is unretired, OTAs are wrapping up... but Rob Gronkowski is nowhere to be found.

Heading into free agency, the four-time Super Bowl champ said he'd play for the Buccaneers or nobody. But with each passing week, it looks more and more like Gronk might not be back before training camp, if at all.

It's possible money could be the hold up, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Writing:

... it’s not unreasonable to ask whether Gronk is worth more than the $8 million or $10 million or whatever compensation package the Bucs will offer him. He’s worth a lot more than that. The question is whether they offer him enough to make playing worth his while.

Gronk isn’t going to come out and say it. He won’t want to seem greedy or selfish. But it’s neither, if a guy wants to be paid what he’s worth for what he does.

Concluding:

Why shouldn’t Gronkowski want fair value? Even if he’s never spent a dime of his football money (he famously lives off his endorsements), he shouldn’t get less than full and fair value for his skills, abilities, risks, and sacrifices.

The pass-catcher market skyrocketed this past offseason, resetting the market for the top receivers in the game.

Given Rob Gronkowski's ability in both the passing and blocking game (still), a case could definitely be made that the five-time Pro Bowler deserves more than last season's one-year, $10 million deal.