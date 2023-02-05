Report: 1 Thing Could 'Complicate' Aaron Rodgers Trade

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

You'd think with Aaron Rodgers potentially being on the market that teams would be stumbling over themselves for a chance at the Hall of Fame QB.

But according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the 39-year-old's constant flirtation with retirement could throw a bit of a wrench in things; on top of his massive contract.

Aaron Rodgers' year-to-year approach to playing could complicate trade talks for the Green Bay Packers, several execs say, because it's hard to trade hefty capital for just one year of Rodgers. Teams would prefer at least two seasons with him. One NFC exec floated a solution: Green Bay could make the draft picks conditional, with a sliding scale based on how long Rodgers plays. For example, a second-round pick turns into a first-rounder if Rodgers doesn’t retire after one year. It would take out some of the guesswork.

It's definitely easy to see why a team would be hesitant to give up so much without knowing where Rodgers is at when it comes to playing beyond 2023.

But a QB-needy team may be able to overlook that depending on the circumstance.