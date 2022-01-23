Report: 1 Thing Could Increase Tom Brady Retirement Likelihood

Tom Brady retirement speculation continues to swirl this week.

According to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network, there is a growing possibility that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will retire following the season.

Brady could reportedly have a better chance of retiring if the Buccaneers end the 2021 season with a Super Bowl championship, per ESPN.

“Part of Brady’s decision is likely to be situational: how Tampa Bay finishes this season, and how the three-time league MVP feels when the season concludes,” ESPN reports. “Some sources believe that if the Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions, it would increase the likelihood that Brady could walk away from the game.”

Brady and the Buccaneers are coming off a Super Bowl win last season. Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City in the Super Bowl last season.

The Bucs are set to face the Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. E.T.