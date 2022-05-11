Report: 1 Thing 'Irritated' Fox Sports With Troy Aikman

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: NFL on FOX personality Troy Aikman watches warm ups prior to a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Going public with his flirtation with other networks may have been the biggest reason Troy Aikman wasn't retained by FOX, per Sports Business Journal's John Ourand.

During a recent podcast appearance with the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, the pair spoke on the Tom Brady situation and how it came about. With Ourand saying:

When Troy Aikman wanted to get out of his contract, and started talking with Amazon, and started talking with ESPN, and made it public — he would answer any question that was sent his way — it irritated the folks at FOX.

The SBJ reporter went on to say that after the network got word of Aikman entertaining other offers, talks with Brady really ramped up.

As soon as he started to make those entreaties, it wasn’t just that Tom Brady was on a list. They started talking to him. Tom Brady was deciding between going back and playing football, or going to FOX. And he ended up going to play football. We both thought at that time that his negotiations with FOX had been tabled to next offseason, or whenever he retires. At no point did we think those negotiations were continuing to go along to where they would announce it on Tuesday.

Prior to heading to ESPN with partner Joe Buck to call "Monday Night Football," Aikman publicly acknowledged that the season could be his last with FOX.

Telling the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, “It could be, yeah. I don’t anticipate that but it could be." While also teasing the idea that he find himself at Amazon.

“Those conversations are happening now,” Aikman continued. “And I’m really being as honest as I can be about it. I really don’t know what it’s gonna look like when it’s all said and done and it does get settled. As to whether I’ll be working for Fox and Amazon, whether I’ll just be working for Fox or whether I’ll just be working for Amazon. I really don’t know what might happen.”

These comments are to have bothered the higher-ups at FOX. Resulting in Aikman's exit, and a 10-year, $375 million for Tom Brady (whenever he decides to take it).