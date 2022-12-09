Report: 10 Schools Forming Football-Only Conference In Jump From FCS To FBS

Conference realignment in the college football world continues to churn.

On Friday, news of a new 10-team, football-only conference was reported by ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

The remaining members of the Atlantic Sun and WAC have reportedly agreed to align and form the 10-team conference as they make the jump from the FCS to FBS. The group hopes to achieve this move at "the earliest possible date."

The 10 schools would be WAC football members Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian, Utah Tech, Southern Utah and Tarleton State and Atlantic Sun football members Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Central Arkansas and North Alabama.

UT Rio Grande Valley, which just announced the inception of its football program, would be the 10th team when it gets off the ground in 2025. The goal is to kickoff conference play in 2024 with nine teams.

This group hopes to become the 11th conference at the FBS level.