Report: 2 Candidates Advanced To Final Round Of Interviews For Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Laker have reportedly narrowed their coaching search down to a few final options.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts are among the candidates to land final-round interviews.

The Lakers are on the hunt for their next head coach after failing to make the postseason under 2020 NBA champion Frank Vogel this past season.

Ham has been an NBA assistant under head coach Mike Budenholzer since their days together in Atlanta. He helped coach the Bucks to an NBA title this past season. He also suited up as a player in the NBA from 1996-2005.

Stotts served as the Blazers head coach for nine seasons from 2012-2021. He was replaced by new Portland head coach Chauncey Billups after continually failing to get over the Western Conference Finals hump.

Whoever lands the Lakers' head coaching gig will look to turn the franchise around after a disappointing 2021-22 season.