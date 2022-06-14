Report: 2 More Lawsuits To Be Filed Against Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson currently faces 24 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault during massage therapy sessions. Two more women filed lawsuits after seeing HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, and more could follow.

According to Nakia Cooper of Houston's KPRC 2, attorney Tony Buzbee is working on filing two more lawsuits against the Cleveland Browns quarterback, bringing the total to 26.

KPRC2 legal analyst Brian Wice described Watson's perilous situation as more women continue to come forward.

"With each additional lawsuit, this litigation continues to reach Defcon 1," Wice said. "Deshaun Watson is caught in a West Texas hailstorm. He can’t run. He can’t hide and he can’t make it stop."

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, an Atlanta attorney referred Buzbee to the woman expected to file the 25th lawsuit "in due course." The other woman "was compelled to come forward" after watching the Real Sports special.

The current lawsuits include allegations of Watson masturbating during massage sessions, initiating sexual contact without consent, and trying to coerce massage therapists to perform oral sex.

Watson signed a record-setting $230 million deal with Cleveland after getting traded by the Houston Texans. The NFL continues to investigate before determining whether to discipline him.