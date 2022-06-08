Report: 2 More PGA Tour Stars Expected To Leave For LIV Golf Series

l-r; Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Ratchanon Chantananuwat during a press conference at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Picture date: Tuesday June 7, 2022. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images) Steven Paston - PA Images/Getty Images

Wednesday morning brought news that two more PGA Tour stars are expected to leave for the new LIV Golf Series.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na and more have already pledged their allegiance to the Saudi-backed league. While they were seen as the minority just a few days ago, two more huge names are expected to join them.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed will be leaving the PGA Tour as well.

From The Telegraph:

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed will be announced imminently as the latest big-name players to sign up with the Saudi rebel circuit. In news that will further stun the world of golf, the two controversial Americans have already agreed multi-million dollar deals to join the £200 million LIV Golf Series, Telegraph Sport understands.

They might not be alone. According to the report, beloved PGA Tour golfer Rickie Fowler is also expected to leave for the new league.

"The breakaway circuit, that begins here at the Centurion Club on Thursday, will unveil the captures before the end of this 54-hole tournament and it is also understood that Rickie Fowler is also close to being confirmed," the report said.

With each passing day more top PGA Tour players are leaving for a new opportunity.

Will any more big names leave?