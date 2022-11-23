Report: 2 Names Have "Surfaced" In Nebraska Coaching Search

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still in the hunt for their next head coach.

According to recent reports from ESPN, two names have surfaced as possible candidates for the prominent Big Ten job.

Army head coach Jeff Monken and Texas special assistant Gary Patterson.

"The two names that have surfaced in recent weeks, Army's Jeff Monken and Texas special assistant Gary Patterson, continue to be mentioned by industry sources. Nebraska has interest in Matt Rhule, the former Carolina Panthers, Baylor and Temple coach, but Rhule seems more likely to sit out a year before returning to the sideline. A decision is expected in the next 10 days and likely sooner. Athletic director Trev Alberts didn't attend Nebraska's awards banquet Sunday, according to sources, a sign that things could be moving fast."

The Nebraska program has operated under interim head coach Mickey Joseph since the firing of former leader Scott Frost after Week 3. The team is 3-8 heading into Saturday's regular-season finale against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Monken has logged five winning seasons with the Black Knights since taking over in 2014. His Army team is currently 4-6 on the 2022 season.

Patterson has decades of heading coaching experience with the TCU Horned Frogs, but the veteran leader is currently without a head coaching job.

A decision from Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is expected sometime in the coming days.