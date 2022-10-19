Report: 2 NFL Owners Had "Heated Exchange" During Meeting Today

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

According to a recent report from Seth Wickersham of ESPN, NFL owners Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got into a "heated exchange" during Tuesday's owners meeting.

NFL owners voted 31-1 to permit their compensation committee to open negotiations on a new contract with commissioner Roger Goodell.

Kraft was in strong support of the majority opinion. Jones was the lone dissenter.

Here's the exchange, as per Wickersham:

"Don't f--- with me."

Kraft replied, "Excuse me?"

"Don't mess with me," Jones said.

Jones' dissenting opinion reportedly comes as a result of concerns about the "vague" bonus targets on a new contract for Goodell. "He is sensitive to awarding a big bonus to Roger before he performs and earns it," a source said.

The 31-1 vote indicates that the rest of the league is ready to commit to Goodell — who's been commissioner since 2006 — for another stint.