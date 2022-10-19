Report: 2 NFL Owners Had "Heated Exchange" During Meeting Today
According to a recent report from Seth Wickersham of ESPN, NFL owners Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got into a "heated exchange" during Tuesday's owners meeting.
NFL owners voted 31-1 to permit their compensation committee to open negotiations on a new contract with commissioner Roger Goodell.
Kraft was in strong support of the majority opinion. Jones was the lone dissenter.
Here's the exchange, as per Wickersham:
"Don't f--- with me."
Kraft replied, "Excuse me?"
"Don't mess with me," Jones said.
Jones' dissenting opinion reportedly comes as a result of concerns about the "vague" bonus targets on a new contract for Goodell. "He is sensitive to awarding a big bonus to Roger before he performs and earns it," a source said.
The 31-1 vote indicates that the rest of the league is ready to commit to Goodell — who's been commissioner since 2006 — for another stint.