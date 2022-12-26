Report: 2 NFL Players Exchanged Punches After Game
No love was lost on Sunday evening between a player on the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos.
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after the Rams smoked the Broncos by 37, 51-14. Gregory got in Aboushi's face after postgame handshakes and even punched Aboushi before the latter punched back.
Here's a look at what happened:
Tensions have been high throughout the season for the Broncos as nothing has gone right for them. They had sky-high expectations heading into this season but haven't come close to meeting them.
There will most likely be discipline coming for both players, especially Gregory. Gregory was the one who instigated it so he could be facing a suspension heading into the team's final two games of the season.
If he does get suspended, it could be a good learning lesson for him to keep his cool after future losses.