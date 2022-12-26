Report: 2 NFL Players Exchanged Punches After Game

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - APRIL 26: Randy Gregory (5) had his arm in a sling during practice at UCHealth Training Center on April 26, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. It was day 2 of mini camp for the Denver Broncos. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

No love was lost on Sunday evening between a player on the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos.

Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after the Rams smoked the Broncos by 37, 51-14. Gregory got in Aboushi's face after postgame handshakes and even punched Aboushi before the latter punched back.

Here's a look at what happened:

Tensions have been high throughout the season for the Broncos as nothing has gone right for them. They had sky-high expectations heading into this season but haven't come close to meeting them.

There will most likely be discipline coming for both players, especially Gregory. Gregory was the one who instigated it so he could be facing a suspension heading into the team's final two games of the season.

If he does get suspended, it could be a good learning lesson for him to keep his cool after future losses.