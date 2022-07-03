Report: 2 Notable Players Are Off-Limits In Kevin Durant Trade

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves were among the teams rumored to have an interest in trading for Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

But, according to Jon Krawcyznski of The Athletic, Minnesota is "unwilling" to part ways with Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns in order to make that happen.

The T'Wolves are a team on the rise and recently decided to expedite the process by making a move for Utah rim-protector Rudy Gobert.

Gobert's addition means opposing teams will be forced to score from the perimeter, with The Stifle Tower and KAT patrolling the paint.

Adding KD to the trio of Towns, Edwards and D'Angelo Russell would make for an incredible starting-five. However, acquiring a talent like Kevin Durant would cost at least two of those pieces and more.

Minnesota just re-upped with Karl-Anthony Towns on a four-year super max extension that pays out $224 million.

And as it stands though, the Suns and Heat are still favored to land the 12-time All-Star this offseason; and the price just went up...