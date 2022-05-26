Report: 2 Other NFL Teams Have Shown Interest In Colin Kaepernick

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Due to disagreements between Kaepernick and the NFL the location of the workout was abruptly changed. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

After five years out of the NFL, Colin Kaepernick finally got a tryout with an NFL team. But if the latest reports are true, more could be coming if he doesn't get signed soon.

The Las Vegas Raiders have given Kaepernick a tryout this week. But according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, two more NFL teams are interested too.

PFT wouldn't state which teams have expressed interest. However, that interest reportedly pre-dates the Raiders actually bringing him in for a workout.

If there is legitimate interest from Kaepernick out there, those teams may want to act quickly. Reports on Thursday have indicated that the Raiders were very impressed with what Kaepernick showed in his tryout.

Colin Kaepernick rose to prominence as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He led them to their first Super Bowl appearance in 18 years - a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kaepernick had the 49ers in the NFC Championship game the following year. But after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks, things began to unravel.

After going 8-8 as a starter in 2014, he was benched in the middle of the 2015 season. He went just 1-10 in 2016 and parted ways with the team the following year.

At 34 years of age, Kaepernick would be considered one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL. He would have to show a lot for any team to prioritize signing him over a younger player.

Which two teams do you think have interest in Colin Kaepernick?