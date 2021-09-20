Report: 2 Schools Might Have Best Shot At Arch Manning

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, continues to heat up.

The New Orleans, Louisiana native took a major recruiting visit this weekend. Arch Manning has several notable visits lined up for the fall and he took one to Georgia on Saturday. The five-star quarterback was in Athens for the Bulldogs’ win over South Carolina on Saturday night.

The visit appeared to go well, as Arch Manning and his dad, Cooper Manning, were spotted having a fun time on the sideline.

Georgia’s student section had a special message for the No. 1 recruit, too:

The fans want 5-star quarterback Arch Manning.😂 pic.twitter.com/jihKAzcMk9 — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) September 18, 2021

While the Bulldogs are believed to have a real chance with Manning, two other schools might be the favorites for the five-star quarterback.

From Rivals.com’s Adam Gorney:

I do think Texas and Clemson could have the edge in his recruitment post-summer but these upcoming visits are going to play a crucial role in Arch Manning’s thinking and how things shape up heading into the offseason. Georgia has some room to make up but an impressive offensive performance against South Carolina would not hurt. The Bulldogs have almost everything in place to make a major run at Manning and so this weekend’s visit is definitely a big deal to convince him the offense is going in the right direction for his strengths.

Arch Manning has visits lined up at Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss, with trips to Clemson and LSU also possible.

The Mannings are probably going to take their time making a decision, so don’t expect a commitment anytime soon.