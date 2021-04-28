Report: 2 Texas A&M Players Enter Transfer Portal

This year’s historically large transfer portal pool got a couple new additions on Wednesday.

According to 247Sports, Texas A&M safety Derrick Tucker and wide receiver Camron Buckley have both entered their names into the portal. The pair were both member of the Aggies No. 13 ranked 2017 recruiting class.

Coming out of Manvel High School in Texas, Tucker was one of eight four-star recruits in A&M’s 2017 class. As the No. 19 ranked safety recruit in the nation, the 6-foot-2 athlete was recruited by some of the top programs in the country — including SEC rival Alabama.

Tucker got off to a solid start his freshman season, logging 55 tackles and one interception. But, following his sophomore season with the program, the underclassman safety was arrested on assault charges in College Station. He played in just one game his junior year before opting out of the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Another in-state recruit, Buckley was a three-star guy out of Cedar Hill, Texas. Similarly to Tucker, the young wideout also got off to a hot start before starting to decline. Through his first two seasons with the Aggies, he recorded 756 yards and four touchdowns. After logging just 121 yards in 2019 though, he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Like Tucker, Buckley also opted out of the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Both more than a year removed from collegiate football, the pair will test the transfer waters this offseason.