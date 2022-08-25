Report: 2021 First Round Pick Could Be Released Soon

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, seemingly no team in football has made worse first-round picks than the Las Vegas Raiders.

Many of the team's first-round picks from the past five years aren't even on the roster anymore. Another former first-rounder could be joining that growing list in the near future.

According to a report from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal, former Alabama star Alex Leatherwood is struggling to hold onto his roster spot.

Bonsignore said the team could even cut him soon.

"Those options include moving Leatherwood from tackle back to guard, where he played the bulk of his rookie season, to trading him or cutting him," he said.

Here's more on why Las Vegas could move on, via the Review Journal:

Leatherwood was given a fair chance to earn the starting role at right tackle, but he fell behind Brandon Parker, Thayer Munford and Jermaine Eluemunor during camp and played poorly against the Dolphins in the Raiders’ third preseason game last weekend. His inability to take hold of the job, and his obvious struggles, create a murky future for Leatherwood with the Raiders.

Will the Raiders move on from their 2021 first-round pick?