Report: 3 Big Schools Are 'Actively Recruiting' Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There's a realistic chance that Bronny James could be committing to a college program in the future.

For a while, it looked like the NBA G League was going to be the top option for him (it still could be), but that hasn't stopped programs from recruiting him.

Per Jamie Shaw of On3, Michigan, Oregon, and USC are actively pushing to land LeBron James' son.

Shaw also writes that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has a connection to the family since he played with LeBron for three seasons. USC is near where James plays (Sierra Canyon School) while Oregon has a connection since his dad has a lifetime deal with Nike.

James is currently the No. 12 player in his home state (California) and the No. 7 shooting guard in the 2023 class, per 247sports composite rankings.

He's also the No. 43 player in the country, regardless of position.

We'll see if he'll decide to pick a school before signing day.