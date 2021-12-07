Report: 3 Players Damian Lillard Has Interest In Playing With

Earlier today, bombshell reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard is requesting a two-year, $107 million extension from his longtime franchise.

If Lillard gets what he wants, he’ll be locked in with the Blazers through the 2027 NBA season.

Lillard has always been intensely loyal to his team and the city of Portland. And with this recent request, it appears the 10th-year Trail Blazer is doubling down on that allegiance — despite recent franchise turmoil.

Clearly hoping to stay in Portland and recruit some new talent, Lillard has reportedly named three “defensively minded wing players” that he would like to play alongside: Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown and Aaron Gordon.

Damian Lillard has expressed interest in playing with several ‘defensively minded wing players’ like Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown and Aaron Gordon, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/G9TYP8naX0 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 7, 2021

Arguably the most intriguing and realistic name on this list is Ben Simmons. While its hard to imagine the Celtics letting go of rising superstar Jaylen Brown, Simmons and the 76ers franchise are clearly heading toward a separation sometime in the near future. Ever since the Philadelphia point guard expressed his desire to leave the team, the Trail Blazers have been rumored as potential trade partners.

Earlier this week, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that former Blazers general manager Neil Olshey had “discussed the framework of a trade for Simmons,” which would’ve included C.J. McCollum, a first-round draft pick and a young player. But with Olshey fired on Friday due to a violation of the team’s code of conduct, this potential move could be put on the back burner.

As the franchise searches for a new GM, any big moves will likely be put on hold. But with all Damian Lillard has done for the organization, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Blazers granted his wishes at some point.

For now, Lillard is currently sidelined with an abdominal injury as his team has lost six of its last seven games.