Report: 49ers Have Been ‘In Touch’ With Key Free Agent

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly interested in a Raheem Mostert reunion.

“Raheem Mostert’s agent shared that the 49ers have ‘been in touch’ about re-signing the veteran running back who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent,” tweeted 49ers beat reporter Jennifer Lee Chan.

Raheem Mostert's agent shared that the #49ers have "been in touch" about re-signing the veteran running back who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. https://t.co/pfcqFE7Nst — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) February 25, 2022

Mostert’s season was cut short after a season-ending knee injury in Week 1.

In 2019, the Purdue product led the team in rushing with 772 yards and eight touchdowns on 137 carries. An explosive runner with blazing speed, Mostert was lethal in Kyle Shanahan’s system, exemplified by his performance in the 2020 NFC Championship against the Packers.

A few years ago, the veteran RB exploded for 220 yards and four touchdowns en-route to sending the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

On this date two years ago Raheem Mostert runs for 220 yards and 4 TDs as the 49ers beat the Packers 37-20 to advance to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/gMfHdTmBI0 — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) January 19, 2022

However, injuries have slowed a lot of Mostert’s production over the past couple seasons. His 2020 season was marred by an MCL injury and a pair of high ankle sprains.

If healthy, Mostert is early among the most dangerous rushing weapons in the NFL. Especially behind that big 49ers line, with those schematics.

Pairing Mostert with Elijah Mitchell in the 49ers’ backfield could make for one of the most dynamic 1-2 punches in football.